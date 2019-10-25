|
|
|
CAMERON Sharon Kaye Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of Sharon's life at the Deloraine Baptist Church, 13 West Parade, Deloraine, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, commencing at 12:30pm. Sharon's burial service will be held at the Kingston Regional Lawn Cemetery, Kingston View Drive, Kingston, on Thursday, October 31 commencing at 12:30pm. In keeping with Sharon's personality, it was her request that bright colours be worn at her funeral service.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 25, 2019