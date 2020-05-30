|
|
YATES Shane Leigh 19.2.1960 - 28.5.2020
Much loved father of Layla and partner Brock, and Montanna. Cherished son of Henry (dec.) and Zita. Loved brother, brother-in-law and best mate of Gary and Karen, Dean and Kym. Loved uncle of Cassie, Cameron, Zoe, and Bella.
Shane was a champion family man, friend, supporter of others, sports lover, race caller, journalist, sports administrator and loyal Tasmanian.
He fought a tough and brave battle.
He has gone from us but we are pleased he is now with his beloved dad.
After a very busy and full life, may he now Rest In Peace.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service for Mr Yates will be held on WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. A livestream will be available at
www.
pinegrovefunerals
.com.au
Published in The Examiner on May 30, 2020