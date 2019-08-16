|
|
HALES Selwyn Ulrick Frederick (Mick) TX029225
12/5/1928-13/8/2019
Son of the late Arnold and Grace Hales. Beloved husband of Nita. Loving and deeply loved father and father in law of Greg and Vicki, Malcolm and Kim, Andrew and Karen, Kathy and Don. Respected and adored Papa to Oliver and Chantelle, Lydia, Annah-Rose, Victoria, Jordan, Jess, Emma and Kallan, and Kate. Great Grand Papa to Billy.
Finally pain free.
Proud Korean War veteran, Royal Australian Navy.
A private service for family only will be held on Tuesday.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place in the near future.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 16, 2019