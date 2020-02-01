|
LYNE Scott Anthony (Scooter) Suddenly at home on Wednesday, 29th of January, 2020. Dearly loved "to the moon and back" by Tan, Jack and Molly, and "Max". Dearly loved son of Lyn and Peter, loved brother of Jason and Renee (Poss). Much loved uncle of Jacob and Jaiden. Dearly loved son-in-law of Kris and Michael Rowe, loved brother-in-law of Tina and Dean. Loved grandson of the late Pat and Kath Lyne. 'Rest easy and fly high.' Funeral notice later. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 1, 2020