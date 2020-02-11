Home
Russell Firth Integrity Funerals Parkwood
18 Tonga Pl
Parkwood, Queensland 4214
07 5576 4545
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Sarah (Godsmark) Clancy


1967 - 2020
Sarah (Godsmark) Clancy Notice
Clancy (nee Godsmark)

Sarah

20.01.1967 - 9.02.2020

Adored wife of Mark, much loved mother of Sophie and James, friend of Jess. Precious daughter of Anne and Alan Godsmark. Loved sister of Simon, sister-in-law of Maree and aunt of Jess and Charlotte. Loved sister of Jason, sister-in-law of Fiona and aunt of Hannah and Astrid. Sarah filled the lives of our family and friends with love, laughter and happiness. She will be a part of our lives always. 

Funeral will be held at 2pm Thursday 13th Feb on the Gold Coast. Location details will be posted on Facebook. 

Integrity Funeral

18 Tonga Place, Parkwood, QLD. (07) 55764545
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 11, 2020
