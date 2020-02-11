|
Clancy (nee Godsmark)
Sarah
20.01.1967 - 9.02.2020
Adored wife of Mark, much loved mother of Sophie and James, friend of Jess. Precious daughter of Anne and Alan Godsmark. Loved sister of Simon, sister-in-law of Maree and aunt of Jess and Charlotte. Loved sister of Jason, sister-in-law of Fiona and aunt of Hannah and Astrid. Sarah filled the lives of our family and friends with love, laughter and happiness. She will be a part of our lives always.
Funeral will be held at 2pm Thursday 13th Feb on the Gold Coast. Location details will be posted on Facebook.
Integrity Funeral
18 Tonga Place, Parkwood, QLD. (07) 55764545
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 11, 2020