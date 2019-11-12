Home
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sandra Lorraine SINGLINE


1948 - 2019
Sandra Lorraine SINGLINE Notice
SINGLINE Sandra Lorraine 8.8.1948~7.11.2019



Passed away suddenly on Thursday night.



Adored mother of Leanne and Michael. Adored Nanny of Jaime-Lee, Josh and Cori-Ann and Brodie.



Adored Nanny Lolly of Jace and Darrin.



Friends and family are invited to pay their respects and goodbyes at a viewing to be held at the C.T. Finney Centre, 34 Nunamina Avenue, Kings Meadows, commencing at 10am, Thursday 14th November 2019.



In keeping true to her wishes there will be no funeral.



Published in The Examiner on Nov. 12, 2019
