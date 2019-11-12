|
|
SINGLINE Sandra Lorraine 8.8.1948~7.11.2019
Passed away suddenly on Thursday night.
Adored mother of Leanne and Michael. Adored Nanny of Jaime-Lee, Josh and Cori-Ann and Brodie.
Adored Nanny Lolly of Jace and Darrin.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects and goodbyes at a viewing to be held at the C.T. Finney Centre, 34 Nunamina Avenue, Kings Meadows, commencing at 10am, Thursday 14th November 2019.
In keeping true to her wishes there will be no funeral.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 12, 2019