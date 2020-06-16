|
|
Sandra Ellen Brooks Two years today They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, but neither time nor reason will change the way we feel. Though her smile is gone forever and her hand we cannot touch. We have so many memories of the one we love so much. Remembering her is easy, we do it every day. But there's an ache in our hearts, that will never go away. So suddenly was she taken, that we could not say goodbye. All we have are memories, and they will never die. Not a day goes by when you are not thought of, loved and missed, always in our minds, forever in our hearts. To hear your voice, to see your smile, To sit and talk to you for a little while, To be together in the same old way, Is still our greatest wish today. If only, If only, Oh if Only "Mother" - You were one of a kind We miss you so very, very much, Terry and "Josie," Kellie, Tracie, Gavin, Julie, Natalie and extended families. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, loved, missed, and very dear.
Published in The Examiner on June 16, 2020