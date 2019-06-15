Sandra Ellen Brooks Twelve months today Though her smile is gone forever and her hand we can no longer touch. We still have so many memories of the Wife and Mum we love so much. Memories of her are our keepsake of which we will never part. She was a very special person we hold dear within our heart. Because remembering her is easy, we do it every day. But there is an ache in our hearts that will never go away. It has been a year today since we had to say goodbye. We will love her forever till we finally die. To hear her voice, to see her smile, To sit and talk to her for a little while, To be together in the same old way, Would be our greatest wish today. If only, If only, Oh if Only You were one of a kind "Mother" Terry and "Josie," Kellie, Tracie, Gavin, Julie, Natalie and extended families. Published in The Examiner on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary