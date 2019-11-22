|
|
HAY (nee Holland) Ruby 13.10.1936-20.11.2019
Born- Kwolyin W.A.
Daughter of Bella and Alexender Holland. Loved wife of Des. Very special and much loved mother of Anne, Sharon, Steven, Robin, Martin, Matthew, Kathryn and cherished by their partners.
Loved Nanna Ruby of all her grand and great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Sandhill Nursing Home for their exceptional care.
Though her smile has gone from sight and her hands we cannot touch. We shall never lose the memory of the one we loved so much.
Forever in our hearts.
[[PONCTA000144]]
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 22, 2019