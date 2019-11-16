|
|
HOWE Royceston John (Royce) 21.10.1932 -
14.11.2019
It is with great sadness that Royce's family announce his passing. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Margaret for 60 years. Loved and respected father and father in law of Allison and Rob Hart, Stephen and Leeanne, and Leigh (dec.). Treasured Pop of Lauren, Kaidyn and Liz, Connor, Dominic, James and Maddy, Callum and Amy, Susie and Bronnie, and proudest great grandpop of Sophie, and Austin.
Never forgotten, forever in our hearts.
Private funeral at Royce's request.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 16, 2019