Lethborg Family Funerals
80 Wellington St
Longford , Tasmania 7301
1300 789 906
Rosemary Ann "Rose" JACKSON


1964 - 2019
Rosemary Ann "Rose" JACKSON Notice
Jackson Rosemary Ann "Rose" Family and friends of Rose are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held on Wednesday, October 9 2019 at the Riverlands Centre, 159 Wellington St. Longford commencing at 11.30am. This service will be followed by refreshments. An interment service will be held at Carr Villa Ltd monumental Cemetery departing Riverlands at 2:00pm meeting at Carr Villa gates at 2:30pm. Flowers welcome or donations to the Leukaemia Foundation would be appreciated and can be made on the day.



Published in The Examiner on Oct. 5, 2019
