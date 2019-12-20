|
|
BAKER Ronald Powell [[PONCAW000136]]
6.9.1933 - 19.12.2019
Passed away peacefully at Aldersgate, Newnham.
Loved and loving husband of Thea (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Suzanne and Mark, Deborah and Nick, Genine and Phillip. Loving pop of Donald and Alexandra.
In quiet thoughts I love again,
The days that used to be,
I think of all the times we shared,
And all you did for me.
Private funeral service with a public memorial service to be advised at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 20, 2019