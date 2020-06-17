|
SUMMERS Ronald (Ronnie) John 22.5.1944 - 15.6.2020 Loved soulmate of Dyan, father of Tamera and Jamie (dec), grandfather of many, stepfather of Robert, Natasha, Sonya (dec), Donna and Fiona. Pop to Takeya, Kobi, Issac and Shyanna. Dear friend of Kaye. Sister to Carleen, Lyell (dec), Jeanette (dec) and Craig (dec). Eldest son of the late Ronald and Lyleeta Summers. Loved uncle of many. Family would like to thank Drs Davies and John, FIAAI and Flinders Council for their ongoing support. Tasmania's Aboriginal Songman will be forever remembered. Private funeral.
Published in The Examiner on June 17, 2020