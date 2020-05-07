|
IRWIN Ronald Frank Lt. Col. R.A.E.M.E. Retired 21.9.1938 - 6.5.2020 Beloved husband of Linda. Loved stepfather of Christopher and Paul. Loved father in law to Jodie and Alicia and much loved "Tappa" to Nicholas and Patrick; Ayana and Thomas. A good life well lived with so many happy memories. Ron, A memory drifts to scenes long past, Time rolls on but memories last. Sunshine passes, shadows fall, Love's remembrance outlasts all. The years may wipe out many things, But this they wipe out never; The memory of those happy days When we were together. Private Cremation Memorial Service at a later date
Published in The Examiner on May 7, 2020