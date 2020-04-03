|
JOHNSTON (nee McGiveron) Roma June Passed away peacefully at Riverside Views on Thursday, March 26th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter Berwick and the late Geoffrey Johnston. Loved mother of Dale and Wendy, Loved mother of Leanne and Steve. Loved Nan to Cassie, Faith, Grace, Hayley, Joseph, Lenny, Zac and her great-grand- children. Sincere thanks to all at Riverside Views Nursing Home for all their loving care. 'A Life Filled with Wonderful Memories' Privately cremated as per Roma's request this Friday 3rd April 2020. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 3, 2020