EAST Roma June 22.3.1946 - 23.5.2020 Passed away peacefully at the BDHS. Dearly loved daughter of Betty and Laurence Cocker (both dec.). Dearly loved sister of Amelia, Laurence (Ricky) (dec.), Robin, David, Edward (Ned) (dec.), Geoffrey and Julie (dec.). Dearly loved wife of Geoffrey for 54 years. Loved mother of Stephen, Angela and Narelle. Loved mother-in-law of Julie (dec.), Christina, David and Zane. Loved Grandmother of Ashley and Hannah. Thank you to the loving care given to Roma at Renal Kings Meadows, Renal LGH, 4D, 3R & BDHS we are forever grateful. PRIVATE SERVICE Family will advise a Memorial Service for Roma at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on May 25, 2020