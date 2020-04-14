|
|
TRACEY Roger Dennis (Trac) 1940 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on Saturday 11th April, with his loving family by his side. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Marlene for 55 years. Loving Dad of Christopher and Grandfather to Johnothan. Very much loved and loving Dad of Angela. Loving Dad of Kate, father-in-law to Tim and very much loved Poppy of Jacob - Love you to the moon and back. 'You will always have a special place in our hearts.' Mass of Christian Burial at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Deloraine to be celebrated, followed by the interment in the Deloraine Lawn Cemetery. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 14, 2020