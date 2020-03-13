|
BOWERMAN Rodney Walter February 12, 1956 - March 8, 2020 Loved husband of Rosemarie. Much loved father and friend of Andrew and Cindi Brent and Erin Cameron Mark and Tameka and families. Should we lose each other in the shadow of the evening trees, I'll wait for you should I fall behind, wait for me. We didn't count the days We made the days count. A celebration of Life service will be held at 11am on Monday March 16, 2020 at Swansea Bowls Club.
Published in The Examiner from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020