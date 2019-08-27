Home
Rodney COCHRANE


1937 - 2019
Rodney COCHRANE Notice
COCHRANE Rodney 10.9.1937 -24. 8. 2019

Passed away peacefully at the L.G.H. in his 82nd year.



Eldest son of Bert and Mona Cochrane (both dec.).



Loved husband of Helen.



Loved brother and brother-in-law of Craig and Margaret. Loved uncle of Gary and Trudie, Jason and Liza, and their families.



Loved and respected brother-in-law of Elaine Hamilton, and adored Uncle Rod of Denise and Fiona and their families.



Loving you always

Forgetting you never
Published in The Examiner from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
