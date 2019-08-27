|
|
COCHRANE Rodney 10.9.1937 -24. 8. 2019
Passed away peacefully at the L.G.H. in his 82nd year.
Eldest son of Bert and Mona Cochrane (both dec.).
Loved husband of Helen.
Loved brother and brother-in-law of Craig and Margaret. Loved uncle of Gary and Trudie, Jason and Liza, and their families.
Loved and respected brother-in-law of Elaine Hamilton, and adored Uncle Rod of Denise and Fiona and their families.
Loving you always
Forgetting you never
Published in The Examiner from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019