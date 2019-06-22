|
|
LUMLEY (nee Chester) Robin (formerly Gillespie)
11.8.1941~20.6.2019
Dearly loved wife of Barry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Adam Hampton; Jennifer and John Copeland. Grandma of Laura and Thomas; Beth and Ella. Sister and sister-in-law of Faye and Terry Cook; John and Karen Chester. Aunt of Fiona, Phillip and Nicole; Jake, Sam, and Polly. Loved stepmum to Mark Lumley , and Michelle and Michael Cowling and Grandma Lum to their children.
Private cremation at her request.
Published in The Examiner on June 22, 2019