Robin LUMLEY


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Robin LUMLEY Notice
LUMLEY (nee Chester) Robin (formerly Gillespie)



11.8.1941~20.6.2019



Dearly loved wife of Barry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Adam Hampton; Jennifer and John Copeland. Grandma of Laura and Thomas; Beth and Ella. Sister and sister-in-law of Faye and Terry Cook; John and Karen Chester. Aunt of Fiona, Phillip and Nicole; Jake, Sam, and Polly. Loved stepmum to Mark Lumley , and Michelle and Michael Cowling and Grandma Lum to their children.



Private cremation at her request.



Published in The Examiner on June 22, 2019
