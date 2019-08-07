Home
Robert S Muir August 7, 2018 Missing your presence, personality, wit etc, but most of all, we really are missing you. We remember you as the man we know; husband, father, father-in-law, Poppa and friend. Through heartache and pain, your concern for family was number one. The grief is felt, your absence is still unreal. We focus on our precious and treasured memories of you and silly little things that come to mind. Thank you to everyone over the last year plus, for your thoughtfulness and support. Forever loved, forever missed Rona, Rebecca, Cassandra, Brentley and Penny.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 7, 2019
