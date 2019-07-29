|
|
DAVIS Robert Jenkins (Bob) 13.8.1922 - 26.7.2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a Ross legend Robert (Bob) Davis.
Loving husband of Beverley (dec), Much loved father of Stephen and Craig, Father-in-law to Rosemary, Judy and Melissa. Grandfather to Michael and Tim, Nicholas and Josh, and Tyler, Chloe and Flynn and Great Grandfather to Jordan.
He will be sorely missed but always lovingly remembered.
With much love and sadness, we say goodbye to a wonderful father, father-in-law and grandfather to Steve, Rosey, Michael and Tim.
You touched our lives like no other we will miss you.
Published in The Examiner on July 29, 2019