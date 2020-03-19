Home
Robert James KENNA


1950 - 2020
Robert James KENNA Notice
KENNA Robert James 2 November 1950 to 15 March 2020



It is with sadness to announce the passing of our precious Rob.



Soulmate and husband of Jan. Adored dad to Mat, Andy and Rach, Richard (dec), Rod and Jared, the proudest 'Poppa Robbie' of his 18 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Adored father in law to Melita, Sharon, Kellie, Danny and Lynette.



A special man who was a true friend to those who were fortunate to have known him.

Will be terribly missed.



A friend, mentor and our hero.



Following advice and direction from the Australian Government Department of Health, a private funeral service will be held with a public memorial service to be announced at a later date to be confirmed.



Published in The Examiner on Mar. 19, 2020
