Robert "Bob" FERGUSON

Robert "Bob" FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON Robert "Bob" It is with great sadness we as a family inform you, that Robert James Stewart Ferguson (Bob) of West Park Grove, Burnie, passed away suddenly on July 14th 2019, at the age of 79. Loving and devoted former husband to Julie. Bob is survived by his four children; Andrew, Naomi, Alison, and Matthew, his sons in law; David Giles and Steve Jessup, and daughters in law; Anne Marie and Monica, and his 12 grandchildren; Joseph, Madeline, Julian, Sophia, Morgan, Zacs, Star, Arlie, Frankie, Camren, Liam, and Malia.
Published in The Examiner on July 25, 2019
