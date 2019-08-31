Home
Services
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert ATTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward (Bob) ATTO


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Robert Edward (Bob) ATTO Notice
ATTO Robert Edward (Bob) 9.11.1933 - 23.8.2019 Passed away in Melton, Victoria. Beloved husband of Fay (dec.). Dearly loved father and father-in-law and grandfather of Julie and Cam, Amy, Sandra and Sam (dec.); Brendon and Jan (dec.) and Anna, and Shaun; Janine and Mike, Christy, Robyn, and Jackson; Stephen and Lisa, Ellie and Georgia, and loved grandfather to all his great grandchildren. Beloved son of the late Bill and Lil Atto, brother of Carl (dec.), Avis (dec.) and Shirley.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.