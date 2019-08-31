|
ATTO Robert Edward (Bob) 9.11.1933 - 23.8.2019 Passed away in Melton, Victoria. Beloved husband of Fay (dec.). Dearly loved father and father-in-law and grandfather of Julie and Cam, Amy, Sandra and Sam (dec.); Brendon and Jan (dec.) and Anna, and Shaun; Janine and Mike, Christy, Robyn, and Jackson; Stephen and Lisa, Ellie and Georgia, and loved grandfather to all his great grandchildren. Beloved son of the late Bill and Lil Atto, brother of Carl (dec.), Avis (dec.) and Shirley.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 31, 2019