Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Franklin Grove Centre
502 Hobart Road
Youngtown
Robert Charles "Bob" ALLEN


1930 - 2019
Robert Charles "Bob" ALLEN Notice
ALLEN Robert "Bob" Charles 12.5.1930 - 11.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at Fred French surrounded by his family. Loved and loving husband of Rita (Pat) (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Wayne and Lyn, Jan and Glenn (dec). Cherished pop of Corey and Jay, Jarred and Laura, Zane and Erin, Jacqueline and Daniel, and Lachlan. Poppy Bob of Eveie and Ester, Joey and Theo. Pop Pop of Miller, Toby and Everly. You had a smile for everyone, You had a heart of gold, You left behind the memories, That we will always hold.



Published in The Examiner on Dec. 12, 2019
