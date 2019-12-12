|
ALLEN Robert "Bob" Charles 12.5.1930 - 11.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at Fred French surrounded by his family. Loved and loving husband of Rita (Pat) (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Wayne and Lyn, Jan and Glenn (dec). Cherished pop of Corey and Jay, Jarred and Laura, Zane and Erin, Jacqueline and Daniel, and Lachlan. Poppy Bob of Eveie and Ester, Joey and Theo. Pop Pop of Miller, Toby and Everly. You had a smile for everyone, You had a heart of gold, You left behind the memories, That we will always hold.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 12, 2019