Rita May RIGGS


1924 - 2020
Rita May RIGGS Notice
RIGGS (nee Kelly) Rita May Born 15 March 1924, Golconda. Passed away 13 April, 2020.



Loving and devoted wife of Roy (dec). Daughter of Alice and George Kelly (dec). Loved sister of Colin (dec) and Lyall (dec).



Dearly loved and caring mother and mother-in-law of Maureen and Glen Brooks, Marilyn and Lindsay (dec) Lockhart, Judith and Tony Kilpatrick, Julie and Peter Gartrell, Ellaine and Greg Dell.



Dearest Grandmother of Lynette Brooks, Tammy Serra, Michael Lockhart, Duncan, Cameron and Andrew Wilkie, David, Robert and Steven Kilpatrick, Phillip Gartrell, Elizabeth Dell. Precious Great Nan of Maddy and Mitchell, Toby, Owen and Ryan, Giacomo and Elanor, Niesha, Felix-Roy, Benen, Payge and Cowen, Raiden.





Tender memories will keep you with us forever.

Thankyou for being everything to all of us.



A private funeral on 16 April, 2020.



Published in The Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020
