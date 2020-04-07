|
JARMAN (nee Locke) Rita Joyce (JOY) 13.12.1926 - 4.4.2020 Passed away at home, with her family by her side, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Harold 'Acky' Jarman. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Craig Jarman, Debbie and Phil Goss. Adored Nan of Michelle Walters and Luke Jarman. Special Nan to Adam Walters and Katie May Smith. Great Nanna of Georgia and Darcy Walters and Little Nanna of Tex Jarman. Daughter of the late Mary Ann and Ernest Locke. Sister of Ernie, Bobby, Molly, Kath, Denny, Grace (all dec) and Stella Nas. Loved by all her nieces and nephews. Sincere thank you to Dr C K Khong for his care, support and treating Mum with the utmost dignity. 'Until we meet again' Private interment at Beaconsfield Lawn Cemetery. The service to celebrate and give thanks for Joy's life will be held later. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 7, 2020