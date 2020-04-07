Home
Services
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita JARMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Joyce "Joy" (LOCKE) JARMAN


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Rita Joyce "Joy" (LOCKE) JARMAN Notice
JARMAN (nee Locke) Rita Joyce (JOY) 13.12.1926 - 4.4.2020 Passed away at home, with her family by her side, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Harold 'Acky' Jarman. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Craig Jarman, Debbie and Phil Goss. Adored Nan of Michelle Walters and Luke Jarman. Special Nan to Adam Walters and Katie May Smith. Great Nanna of Georgia and Darcy Walters and Little Nanna of Tex Jarman. Daughter of the late Mary Ann and Ernest Locke. Sister of Ernie, Bobby, Molly, Kath, Denny, Grace (all dec) and Stella Nas. Loved by all her nieces and nephews. Sincere thank you to Dr C K Khong for his care, support and treating Mum with the utmost dignity. 'Until we meet again' Private interment at Beaconsfield Lawn Cemetery. The service to celebrate and give thanks for Joy's life will be held later. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



logo
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -