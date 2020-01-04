Home
Rikki James WALKER


1969 - 2020
Rikki James WALKER Notice
WALKER Rikki James 2.11.1969 - 1.1.2020 Passed away peacefully at the L.G.H. Loved partner of Wayne. Brother and brother-in-law to Karen, John and Graeme. Loved father and father-in-law to Madison and David; Taylah and Danny; Samantha and Trent. Adored Poppy of Baily, Indy, Jorjah, Halli, Karta, Beau, Brandon and Ethan. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Special friend of Kay, Rachael and family; Will and girls; Mel, Scott and family; Melissa, Troy and family. A special friend to so many, who touched so many hearts and souls. Flying high in 1st class Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the L.G.H. Ward 5D, I.C.U. and Holman Clinic. By request, no flowers or condolences; instead donations may be made to the Northern W.P. Holman Clinic. Private Cremation.



Published in The Examiner on Jan. 4, 2020
