Richard John WALKEM

Richard John WALKEM Notice
WALKEM Richard John (Dicky) R, You know I couldn't help myself, I had to write a rhyme. To tell you that I'll love you Until the end of time. Petal on this so sad day I know you know it's true: That you meant all the world to me, I'm still in love with you. Today as I remember you, I wouldn't trade a minute. In 26 fantastic years Love (lust) & laughter had no limit. We'll always be together For us the sun did shine. From now until forever, I'll be yours and you'll be mine. M xx (SWMBO)
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020
