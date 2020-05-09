|
|
BAKER Richard Ivan 7.12.1928 - 1.5.2020
Dearly loved and loving husband of Joyce (dec.). Father and father-in-law of Christopher and Suzanne Creese, John and Leonie Bordin, Martin (dec.), Stuart and Lisa Khan.
Adored Grandpa of Richard and Fergus, Edward and Grace, Nicole and Emily, Conor, Lili and William.
Devoted and much loved son of Sydney and Joyce Baker late of 'Brianville', Blessington and son-in-law of Alf and Mary Stevenson late of 'Aplico', Blessington.
'A voice keeps calling me back
to the bush and the wallaby track,
where the bright sun is glowing
and the cattle are lowing,
it whispers forever come back.'
Privately cremated with memorial service details to follow.
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2020