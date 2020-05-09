Home
Services
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ivan BAKER


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Richard Ivan BAKER Notice
BAKER Richard Ivan 7.12.1928 - 1.5.2020



Dearly loved and loving husband of Joyce (dec.). Father and father-in-law of Christopher and Suzanne Creese, John and Leonie Bordin, Martin (dec.), Stuart and Lisa Khan.



Adored Grandpa of Richard and Fergus, Edward and Grace, Nicole and Emily, Conor, Lili and William.



Devoted and much loved son of Sydney and Joyce Baker late of 'Brianville', Blessington and son-in-law of Alf and Mary Stevenson late of 'Aplico', Blessington.



'A voice keeps calling me back

to the bush and the wallaby track,

where the bright sun is glowing

and the cattle are lowing,

it whispers forever come back.'



Privately cremated with memorial service details to follow.



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -