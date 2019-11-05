|
|
STREET Rhyan Francis 19.9.1990 - 2.11.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends. Cherished son of Mark and Sharon, dearly loved step-son of Robyn, adored partner of Sophie. Much loved brother of Clint, Troy and Ashlee, and his twin brother Kodey. Loving uncle to Hunter, Chaise and Lucas, loved step-brother of Narelle and Todd. Loving grandson of Kelly and Genny, Jim and Pam (all dec.) step grandson of Barry. Taken from us way too soon but, Will be in our hearts forever.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 5, 2019