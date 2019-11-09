|
McDonald
Rhonda
Rhonda passed away on Wed 6th November in Hobart.
Loving wife of Greg for 62 years.
Mother of Ian and Mother In Law of Lesley, Grandmother of Lachlan and Maggie and Great Grandmother of Jordan.
Mother of Gail (Rodgers) and Mother In Law of Peter and Grandmother of Elizabeth.
Now resting peacefully.
Private cremation.
A celebration of Rhonda's life will be held in Wynyard late November, details to be advised.
Graham Family Funerals
62782722
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 9, 2019