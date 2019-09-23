|
Barrett Rhonda Beatrice Florence 03.09.1934 - 22.09.2019 Passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving daughters Estelle and Linda. Beloved daughter of Ron and Ella Jarman (both dec.). Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Alys and Colin Hinds (dec.), Bill Jarman (dec.) and Dulcie, Frances and Elywn Seen. Very much loved wife of Mervyn Barrett (dec.). Precious mother and friend of her son-in-laws Estelle and Robert Tunks and Linda and Michael Sulzberger. Loved Nan and Great Nan of Vincent, Lauren, Bernard, Wesley and Grace and their families. Her kind and happy nature lives on in her family. The family would like to thank the management and staff of Beaconsfield District Health Centre for providing such wonderful support and care for our dear mum and for making us so welcome to travel the journey with Mum until she was resting in peace. Funeral notice later T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 23, 2019