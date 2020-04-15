|
HARDY (nee Bird) Rhona Aileen 02.05.1927 - 13.04.2020 Passed away peacefully at Emmerton Park, Smithton. Dearly loved wife of Max Hardy (dec), and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Philip Newton, Michael and Jan Hardy, Garry and Susan Hardy, Cindy and Stephen Jaeger. Very much loved Nan Hardy of Paul and Janelle Newton, Joanne and Guy Vincent, Angela and Martin Skeggs, Elizabeth (dec), Janelle and Shane Whittle, Bradley and Ash-Lee Hardy, Craig and Alicia Hardy, Martin and Jenna Hardy, Richard and Stefanie Hardy, Jasmin Hardy and Luke Halton, Storm Hardy and Ben McGuffie, and Megan Quilliam, Luke and Katie Jaeger, Toby and Rachel Jaeger, Mitchell and Stacey Jaeger. Old Nan of her 26 and a half great-grandchildren. Her family were her life, an amazing mother and wife. Eldest daughter of Clarence and Vera Bird, sister to Dorothy Gardner and Verna (all dec). Special thankyou for all the wonderful staff who cared for Rhona over the past two and a half years at Emmerton Park. The pot of soups on the stove Putting the scones in the oven Forever loved by all her family xxxxx A celebration of Rhona's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020