|
|
JOHNSTON Rex Herbert 10th September 1935 - 21st November 2019 Passed peacefully at the LGH, surrounded by his family. Son of Ella Mitchell (Iles) (dec), stepson of Walter Mitchell (dec), supported by special Aunt Beede (dec). Son of Reuben (dec). Devoted husband of Julie, children Danny, Mandy, Glenn and wife Kim, Craig and Grandpa to Kara and husband Cameron, Brianna and partner Ben, Madison, Bella and Daisy and soon to be great- granddaughter. Family would like to thank staff at the LGH who were there on the night of his passing. Loved and respected, may he rest in peace. Private cremation. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 23, 2019