Home
Services
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Herbert JOHNSTON


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Rex Herbert JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON Rex Herbert 10th September 1935 - 21st November 2019 Passed peacefully at the LGH, surrounded by his family. Son of Ella Mitchell (Iles) (dec), stepson of Walter Mitchell (dec), supported by special Aunt Beede (dec). Son of Reuben (dec). Devoted husband of Julie, children Danny, Mandy, Glenn and wife Kim, Craig and Grandpa to Kara and husband Cameron, Brianna and partner Ben, Madison, Bella and Daisy and soon to be great- granddaughter. Family would like to thank staff at the LGH who were there on the night of his passing. Loved and respected, may he rest in peace. Private cremation. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



logo
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -