Rex Eckford SMITH


1938 - 2019
Rex Eckford SMITH Notice
SMITH Rex Eckford 3.2.1938 - 16.10.2019

Passed away at Medea Park, St Helens. Dearly loved and loving husband of Shirley. Loving father and father in law of Bev and Paul Fletcher, Wendy and Lyndon Butterworth, Kevin and Vicki Smith. Beloved Pop of Amanda, Shane, Tim, Erika, Tanya, Paul N, Sharon, Michelle, Paul H, Hayley and Nicole. Special Pop to all his great grandchildren.

Heartfelt thanks to all staff at Medea Park for the wonderful care that Rex received during his two year stay. You were all amazing.



Privately cremated at his request.



Published in The Examiner on Oct. 19, 2019
