FLAHERTY Reginald Thomas Passed away at age 91 on May 25, 2019 at The Melwood Unit, St. Luke's. Dearly loved husband of Faye (dec.). Loving father of Debbie, Craig and Leanne. Father-in-law of Allan and Tony. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Shaun, Nathan and Jonathon. Grandfather-in-law of Chaning, Danni, Holly, Amy and Marivic. Much adored great grandfather of Tahlia, Summer, Caleb, Charlie, Adelyn and Hunter. Telling your stories from back in your past, with your cheery laugh and your loving smile. These are memories that will forever last and stay in our hearts a long, long while. Finally resting in peace with Mum. Special thanks to all the staff at Regis Norwood, LGH and Melwood Unit at St. Luke's. Privately cremated at his request.



Published in The Examiner on June 1, 2019
