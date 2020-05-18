|
HINKLEY Reginald Norman (Reg, Reggie, JC) 23.5.1950 - 15.5.2020 Passed away suddenly at the NWRH. Loved and loving husband of Joan. Devoted Dad to Sylvia and Monica. Father-in-law to Steve. Adored Pop to Anna and Tom. Thank you for being my world. What will I do without you now? Your loving wife Joanie. Beloved Dad to Sylvia (Rosie), father-in-law to Steve, and Pop to Anna and Tom. Dad, you were an incredible, kind and helpful person and had the best Dad jokes, "you fell off what?" We love you so very much and will miss you always. Big Aroha (love) from New Zealand. My Dad, My World. Mondays will never be the same. Who am I going to beat at the quiz now? Elsa and I will miss you so much. We were so lucky to have you as our Dad/Pop. We will miss you. Your baby girl, Monica. Our World, our Dad, our Pop. To the world you were one person, but to us you were our world. Private funeral.
Published in The Examiner on May 18, 2020