Reginald Francis LINTON

LINTON Reginald Francis A Service for Mr Reginald Francis Linton will be held at Graham Family Chapel, Cnr Risdon and Bay Roads New Town on Monday (1st July, 2019) at 10.00am, after which interment will take place on Tuesday (2nd July, 2019) in the Springfield St Pauls Cemetery, Scottsdale at 2.30pm approx. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Heart Foundation and will be gratefully received at the service or burial.



Published in The Examiner on June 28, 2019
