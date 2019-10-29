Home
Services
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond SHIPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond William (Ray) SHIPP


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Raymond William (Ray) SHIPP Notice
SHIPP Raymond William (Ray) September 27, 1925 - October 28, 2019 Dearly loved and loving husband of Gail. Loved father and father-in-law of Adrienne and Mervyn Gee; Virginia; Andrew and Sue. Loved grandfather of his five grandchildren and great granddaughter. Friend to Reini. Late RAAF TX 007840 One of life's gentlemen, now at rest. No more pain, now at peace. Thank you to the Tasmanian Ambulance Service, A&E at the LGH and Sandhill Nursing Home for their care over the past months.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.