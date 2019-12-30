|
|
RAY KHAN Raymond Harold 1930-2019 Passed away on 28th December 2019, always proud to have been an Invermay boy. Ray was the loved son, brother and brother-in-law of Thelma and Allen, Graham, Dawn Porter (dec) and John, Brian and Judith. Loved and loving husband and father of Josephine and baby son Anthony (both dec). Loved and loving husband of Maureen. Dearly loved and respected father and father-in-law of Michelle, Richard and Tracey, Greg, Andrea and Michael Wall. So proud Grandfather of his loving Morgan, Noah and Riley Khan and Imogen, Clementine and Mathilda Wall. 'Farewell to our hard working, loyal and devoted family treasure'. 'Peace be with you'
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 30, 2019