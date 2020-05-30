|
LOWE Pixie (Norah Edna) 23.2.1938 - 24.5.2020 Loved and loving wife of Don. Daughter of William and Olive McCulloch (SAF - dec.). Sister to Edward and mother of Michaela and Tara. Beloved special Pixie to Cam, Ains, George and Pip. Loving Nan to Kia and Shannon. Great Nan to Carrington, Lola and Roman. Her strength, spirit and effervescence will be dearly missed. Private Cremation. A Memorial Service for Pixie will be held at a later date, to be advised.
Published in The Examiner on May 30, 2020