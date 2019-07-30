|
FRANKLIN (nee Wright) Phyllis (Phyl) Jean 9th December 1920 to 28th July 2019 It is with sadness that we announce that our beloved Mother and Nan passed away on Sunday in her 99th year. The only child of George and Florence (Flo) Wright (both dec.). Loved wife of Bill (dec.). Loving and beloved mother of Janine and Gary, mother-in-law of Anthony and adored and adoring Nan of Conor. Phyl lived a full life. She was an accomplished pianist, ballroom dancer and bowler. She was former Ladies President of the Cressy Bowls Club and for a lot of her life the bowling club was central to her social and sporting life. She was dedicated to the Malaya and Borneo Veterans Association - North and Midlands sub-branch. She approached life with a twinkle in her eye and loved to tell a joke. The family wants to sincerely thank the wonderful staff of the Toosey Aged Care Home for their loving care of Mum and where Mum got her sparkle back over most of the last 6 years. The only thing that matters at the end of the day is that you lived life well and to its fullest. Forever in our Hearts
Published in The Examiner on July 30, 2019