Phyllis BUCHANAN


1932 - 2019
Phyllis BUCHANAN Notice
BUCHANAN Phyllis 29.7.1932-13.7 2019 Passed away peacefully in the presence of her family at Riverside Views. Loved and loving mother of Geoffrey, Susan, Phillip and Michele. Loved mother in law of Alona, Ken, Debbie and Stephen. Cherished grandmother of Alena, Belinda and James; Michael, Jodie and Luke; Steven, Tony and Tameika; Nick and Cameron. Mum, God saw that you were weary, the hill too steep to climb. He gently closed your eyes and whispered peace be thine. A silent wish that you were here. Forever in our hearts. Many thanks to the caring staff and friends at Riverside Views. As requested by Phyllis a Private Funeral has been held.



Published in The Examiner on July 20, 2019
