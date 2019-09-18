|
PLAYSTED Rev. Peter William Late of Toowoomba, passed away 12th September 2019, aged 75 years. Beloved Husband of Merilyn Playsted (Sweet). Adored Father and Father-in-law of Rachel and Alistair Bain; Cameron and Skye Playsted; Sarah and Akos Balogh; Stewart and Susan Playsted. Cherished Papa of Rosie, Henry, Hamish, Jennifer, Hannah, Elise,Hugh, Luci, Mishka, Xavier, Amelie, Boyd, and Callum. Loving Eldest Son of Ray and Margaret Playsted (both dec'd). Loved Brother of Bruce, James and Heather (dec'd). Loved Brother-in-law of Sue and Margie Playsted and Tim Shepherd. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's funeral, to be held at the Ipswich Central Presbyterian Church, cnr Limestone and Gordon Streets, Ipswich, service commencing at 11.00am, Friday, 20th September 2019, followed by interment at the Warrill Park Lawn Cemetery. 'Home in the arms of Jesus" Psalm 121
