MATTHEWS Peter Wayne 21.11.1953- 26.1.2020 Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital, Bunbury WA. Loved brother of Cheryl (Sing) and Craig. Loved uncle of Darren, Jodi, Brendan, Jessica Sing, Aled and Sain Matthews. Loved husband of Paula, and father of Carmen, Carly, Dion and Heidi. A much loved grandfather and great uncle. Reunited with Maris. Peter you will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. 'Sail away with me, what will be will be'
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 30, 2020