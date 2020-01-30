Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MATTHEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Wayne MATTHEWS


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peter Wayne MATTHEWS Notice
MATTHEWS Peter Wayne 21.11.1953- 26.1.2020 Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital, Bunbury WA. Loved brother of Cheryl (Sing) and Craig. Loved uncle of Darren, Jodi, Brendan, Jessica Sing, Aled and Sain Matthews. Loved husband of Paula, and father of Carmen, Carly, Dion and Heidi. A much loved grandfather and great uncle. Reunited with Maris. Peter you will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. 'Sail away with me, what will be will be'
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -