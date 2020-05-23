|
EVANS Peter Vincent Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Loving husband and best friend of Dianne (Ditrishia). Much loved father and father-in-law of Jason and Lisa, Michael and Richelle. Loved step-dad of Suzzanne, Sharon, Helene and Rodney. Loved by all his grandchildren, Terry, Morgan, Sydney, Dallin and Harper and his step-grandchildren, Ali, Maddie, Caleb, Jake, Meg, Zoe, Keishia, Olivia, and Elliott. Loved son of Terry and Barbara (dec.) Evans. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Tim and Judy, Mary (dec.), and Tracey. Loved uncle to his nephews and niece, Dwayne, Tina and Patrick. 'Gone fishing.' Private funeral.
Published in The Examiner on May 23, 2020