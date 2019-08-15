Home
Services
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter RATTRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John RATTRAY


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Peter John RATTRAY Notice
RATTRAY Peter John 29.6.1960 - 11.8.2019



Passed away peacefully at St. Lukes Hospital.



Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Renee and Nev, Annika and Fred, Mia and Mark and Sian. Adored poppy and step-pop of Jaymie, Olivia, Casey and Emily. Much loved son of John and Gwenneth (both dec), brother and brother-in-law of Heather and Tony, Susan and Ronny, Beverly and Bob, Cary (dec) and Caroline and Daniel. Loving uncle and great uncle to his nieces and nephews.



A golden heart stopped beating,

two hands were laid to rest,

God broke our hearts to prove

he only takes the best.
Published in The Examiner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.