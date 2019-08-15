|
RATTRAY Peter John 29.6.1960 - 11.8.2019
Passed away peacefully at St. Lukes Hospital.
Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Renee and Nev, Annika and Fred, Mia and Mark and Sian. Adored poppy and step-pop of Jaymie, Olivia, Casey and Emily. Much loved son of John and Gwenneth (both dec), brother and brother-in-law of Heather and Tony, Susan and Ronny, Beverly and Bob, Cary (dec) and Caroline and Daniel. Loving uncle and great uncle to his nieces and nephews.
A golden heart stopped beating,
two hands were laid to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove
he only takes the best.
Published in The Examiner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019