REES Peter Baird 12.05.1931 - 14.06.2019 Son of Tom and Selina Rees (both dec.). Elder brother of Jim (dec). Dearly beloved husband of Lois. Cherished father and father-in-law of Stuart and Anna, Tim and Ann, Heather and Tim. Very proud Grandfather of Sophie, Maddie and Will. Died peacefully after a short illness. Life member of RYCT and AVA. Will be sadly missed and always in our hearts. A funeral will be held for Peter on Friday, 21st June 2019, 10.00am in the Family Chapel at Turnbull Funerals Hobart.
Published in The Examiner on June 18, 2019