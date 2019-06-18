Home
Services
Turnbull Family Funerals White Lady Funerals
71 Letitia Street, North Hobart
Hobart, Tasmania 7000
(03) 6234 4711
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter REES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Baird REES


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Peter Baird REES Notice
REES Peter Baird 12.05.1931 - 14.06.2019 Son of Tom and Selina Rees (both dec.). Elder brother of Jim (dec). Dearly beloved husband of Lois. Cherished father and father-in-law of Stuart and Anna, Tim and Ann, Heather and Tim. Very proud Grandfather of Sophie, Maddie and Will. Died peacefully after a short illness. Life member of RYCT and AVA. Will be sadly missed and always in our hearts. A funeral will be held for Peter on Friday, 21st June 2019, 10.00am in the Family Chapel at Turnbull Funerals Hobart.



logo
Published in The Examiner on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.